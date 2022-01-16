Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

