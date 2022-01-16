SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $206,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

