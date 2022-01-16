SG Americas Securities LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of TOL opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

