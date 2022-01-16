SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $512,000 in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Univest Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Univest Financial by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

