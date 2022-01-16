SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $529,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Carriage Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

