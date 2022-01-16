SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 60,988 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Antares Pharma worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.