Shaun Wills Buys 57 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($203.49).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 245 ($3.33) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.56. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 194 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £201.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.77) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superdry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.44).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.