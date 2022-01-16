Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 562 ($7.63) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($9.03). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.37 million and a P/E ratio of 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

