Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Rises By 205.3%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 205.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANPC opened at $1.17 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

