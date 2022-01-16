Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Increases By 76.2%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Aperam stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.1059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

