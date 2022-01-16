Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 42.8%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $64.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

