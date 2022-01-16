Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Decreases By 42.9%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOTS stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 4,899,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. BOTS has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.38.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

