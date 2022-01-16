Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Decreases By 48.7%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

