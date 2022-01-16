Short Interest in Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Drops By 41.5%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.5 days.

CGGGF stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.