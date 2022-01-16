Short Interest in Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Drops By 41.5%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.5 days.
CGGGF stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.21.
Coats Group Company Profile
