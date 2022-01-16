Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declines By 50.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.