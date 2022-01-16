Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declines By 50.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
