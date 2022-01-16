Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Grows By 140.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EFGSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

EFGSY stock remained flat at $$21.49 during midday trading on Friday. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.