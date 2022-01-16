Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Declines By 44.5%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EKTAY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.