Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Increases By 240.0%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FTEV stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.