Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Expands By 400.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 105.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FDEU opened at $13.86 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

