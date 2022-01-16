Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declines By 55.3%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

FRAF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

