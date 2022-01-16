Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Decreases By 60.0%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in General American Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

GAM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 29,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,705. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

