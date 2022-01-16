Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Increases By 65.1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 799,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

GROY stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

