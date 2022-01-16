Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Rises By 87.9%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GXII opened at $9.70 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.