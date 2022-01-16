Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Declines By 72.9%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

IDBA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 134.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

