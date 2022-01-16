Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Decreases By 46.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 834,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,167. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

