Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 58.3%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of LDEM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. 4,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.