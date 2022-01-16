Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Grows By 186.8%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the December 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 508,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

