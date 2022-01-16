Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 232.5%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LEMIF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

