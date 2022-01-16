Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 232.5%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LEMIF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
