Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Grows By 85.7%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LFT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

