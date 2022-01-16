Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Drops By 75.1%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the December 15th total of 765,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MIND traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,853. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIND. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 143.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MIND Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

