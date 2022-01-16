Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Declines By 65.9%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NDAC stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. 11,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,958. NightDragon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,038,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

