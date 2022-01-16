Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 45.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 15,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

