Short Interest in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Grows By 101.9%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,408,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

OCDX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

