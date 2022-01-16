Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Declines By 59.9%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Panasonic has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.