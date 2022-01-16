Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Decreases By 58.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,872,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PFN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 521,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.