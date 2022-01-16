Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Decreases By 56.6%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

PTOC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

