Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Decreases By 48.7%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF remained flat at $$9.56 during midday trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

