Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Drops By 40.5%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.