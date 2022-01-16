Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Drops By 48.3%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.5 days.

OTCMKTS:STGPF remained flat at $$2.28 during trading hours on Friday. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. Scentre Group has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.