Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Declines By 51.6%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seeing Machines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,219. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

