Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Expands By 280.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 280.7% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SNTG opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
About Sentage
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.