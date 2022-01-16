Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Expands By 280.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 280.7% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SNTG opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

