Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Decreases By 64.8%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SLVTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,710. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

