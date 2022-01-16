Short Interest in Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Increases By 428.6%

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
STEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Stevia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Stevia Company Profile
