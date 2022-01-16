Short Interest in Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Increases By 428.6%

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Stevia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Stevia Company Profile

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

