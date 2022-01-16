Short Interest in Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Decreases By 44.3%

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS STTX remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile
