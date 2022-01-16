Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Declines By 62.1%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUMR stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

