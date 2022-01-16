Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Decreases By 44.8%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TMAC remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,966. Music Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

