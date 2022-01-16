Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rises By 94.8%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

