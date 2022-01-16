Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 148.9%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $66.43.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.