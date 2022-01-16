Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Expands By 91.2%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VGII stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

