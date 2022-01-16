Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Declines By 50.0%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

